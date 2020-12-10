FDOTD – Ginger

Name?
Ginger
Hometown?
Ingleside, IL
Breed?
Yellow Lab
Favorite Activity?
playing fetch
Favorite trick to do?
Jump! I’ll jump all 4’s into the air if you tell me to jump
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay…when there’s food out. All food must go to the lab first for testing!!
Most embarrassing moment?
nothing embarasses me
Favorite person?
my owner Katie
Favorite food?
ALL OF THE FOODS
Favorite thing to chew on?
anything I can destroy
Should dogs wear costumes?
YES! I was a mummy last year
Favorite costume?
Mummy!
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
nowhere…I’m potty trained like an f’ing lady
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay…if there’s food out!!
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Shadow from Homeward Bound
What do you like to hump the most?
umm ladies don’t hump
Sleep with humans?
every night
Who’s a good dog?
I am! I am!
