FDOTD – Ghost

Name?
Ghost
Hometown?
Round Lake
Breed?
Border Collie Mix
Favorite Activity?
To run and run and cuddle!
Favorite trick to do?
Loves to sit and give you the paw
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay, who stays anyway am i right?
Most embarrassing moment?
Mom and dad found out I’m not very good at the basement stairs
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Cheese and whipped cream
Favorite thing to chew on?
Squeak toys even though I’m completely deaf. I’m also partially blind, I’m what they call a double merle, look it up! Mom also wants to spread awareness for our breed!
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
I hate costumes but my mom had me as a Ghost for Halloween! It was just a bandana, how original but also embarrassing
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I go outside like a good boy except at grandma’s and grandpa’s then i have to wear wee wee pads
Favorite command to ignore?
Eat your breakfast, it’s a battle every morning but eventually I’ll eat it after giving mom grief
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Myself, duh. I was in the newspaper a few weeks ago
What do you like to hump the most?
Blankets and towels on the floor or moving any bulk items of cloth, i will attack your pile of clothes you’re carrying
Sleep with humans?
Always, mama’s side
Who’s a good dog?
Me! Oh it’s me! I am!
Best Dog Movie?
John Wick, mom would do the same!
