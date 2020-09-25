FDOTD – Gambit

Name?
Gambit
Hometown?
Wauconda
Breed?
Alaskan Malamute
Favorite Activity?
Playing in the snow
Favorite trick to do?
Howl
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
Getting stuck on trampoline
Favorite person?
Jax
Favorite food?
Steak
Favorite thing to chew on?
Squirrels
Should dogs wear costumes?
Not this dog
Favorite costume?
Myself
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Carpet
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Not at this time
What do you like to hump the most?
I don’t do that
Sleep with humans?
Nope
Who’s a good dog?
Not my sister Roxie
