FDOTD – Fynn

Name?
Fynn
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Australian Shepherd/Bernese Mountain Dog
Favorite Activity?
Barking
Favorite trick to do?
Sit
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay down
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Cheese
Favorite thing to chew on?
Plastic bottles
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The living room
Favorite command to ignore?
No
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Me
