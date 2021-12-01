FDOTD – Foxy Brown

Name?
Foxy Brown
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Jack Russell
Favorite Activity?
Jumping
Favorite trick to do?
I jump
Least favorite trick to do?
Sit
Most embarrassing moment?
Getting my head stuck in my sisters butt
Favorite person?
Uncle Larry
Favorite food?
What ever my people are eating
Favorite thing to chew on?
Stuffed animals
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
My Captain Marvel hoodie
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Kitchen floor
Favorite command to ignore?
All of them
Celebrity Dog Crush?
The Taco Bell dog
What do you like to hump the most?
I like to get humped
Sleep with humans?
Everyday
Who’s a good dog?
Uh me
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward bound
