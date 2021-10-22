FDOTD – Flip

Name?
Flip
Hometown?
Salem Wisconsin
Breed?
Border collie- black lab
Favorite Activity?
Chasing frisbees
Favorite trick to do?
Give high fives
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay down
Most embarrassing moment?
Falling asleep with his balls in the air
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Plain cheese burger
Favorite thing to chew on?
Rubber hotdog
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yea
Favorite costume?
Hotdog
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In the house
Favorite command to ignore?
Be quiet
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Lassy
What do you like to hump the most?
Gizmo
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Flips a good dog
Best Dog Movie?
Airbud
