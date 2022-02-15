FDOTD – Fang

Name?
Fang
Hometown?
Kenosha Wisconsin
Breed?
Husky
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
None
Least favorite trick to do?
None
Most embarrassing moment?
When he was chasing a deer and it looked like he was about to get kicked in the face
Favorite person?
James Fodor my brother
Favorite food?
Anything
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bone
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes it is funny and cute for dogs to where costumes
Favorite costume?
I put a case tractor camo hat on him
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The backyard
Favorite command to ignore?
To come In from outside
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None
What do you like to hump the most?
None
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Fang
Best Dog Movie?
None
