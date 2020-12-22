FDOTD – Elvis

Name?
Elvis
Hometown?
Pingree Grove
Breed?
Pit Lab Mix
Favorite Activity?
Playing fetch
Favorite trick to do?
Sit
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Raw Meat
Favorite thing to chew on?
Strangers hands
Should dogs wear costumes?
Hell no
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The rug
Favorite command to ignore?
None
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing
Sleep with humans?
Of course
Who’s a good dog?
Elvis
