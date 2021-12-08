FDOTD – El Mago

Name?
El Mago (named after Javier Baez)
Hometown?
Racine
Breed?
Belgian Maligator
Favorite Activity?
Being an a$$
Favorite trick to do?
Be bad
Least favorite trick to do?
Wait
Most embarrassing moment?
Running headfirst into immobile objects
Favorite person?
The momma
Favorite food?
Cheese
Favorite thing to chew on?
My older brothers
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The kitchen
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
What do you like to hump the most?
My older brother
Sleep with humans?
Yes, please.
Who’s a good dog?
Sometimes I am.
