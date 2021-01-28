FDOTD – Eileen

Name?
Eileen or “Leenie”
Hometown?
Yorkville
Breed?
Boston mix
Favorite Activity?
Cuddling
Favorite trick to do?
Catch popcorn
Most embarrassing moment?
Running full force into the screen door
Favorite person?
My mom thinks it’s her but it’s really my dad
Favorite food?
Cheese popcorn
Favorite thing to chew on?
Pens—always the ones my mom just used
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Wonder woman
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
My human brother’s room—it’s the basement and there’s plenty of room to go
Favorite command to ignore?
Drop it
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Spuds McKenzie
What do you like to hump the most?
My brother Hobbes
Sleep with humans?
Any chance I can get
Who’s a good dog?
Me—best dog ever is all I hear from the humans
Best Dog Movie?
Secret life of pets
