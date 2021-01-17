FDOTD – Dyson

Name?
Dyson
Hometown?
Racine
Breed?
Mini dachshund
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Steeling treats
Least favorite trick to do?
Go out in the cold
Favorite person?
Daddy
Favorite food?
Doggie cookies
Favorite thing to chew on?
Anything I can get away with
Should dogs wear costumes?
I do. So we all should
Favorite costume?
Convict uniform
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the carpet
Favorite command to ignore?
Lets go
Celebrity Dog Crush?
I’m only 10 weeks old!! Hellooooooo!!
What do you like to hump the most?
Same answer from above
Sleep with humans?
Yes and I hog a king size bed!!
Who’s a good dog?
Of course I am!! Duh!
Best Dog Movie?
I don’t watch tv!! I’m a dog tom!!
