FDOTD – Dodge

Name?
Dodge
Hometown?
Lake in the Hills
Breed?
Labrador retriever
Favorite Activity?
Retrieve tennis balls
Favorite trick to do?
Sit before fetching tennis balls
Least favorite trick to do?
Drop the tennis ball
Most embarrassing moment?
Runs into a screen door!
Favorite person?
My dad
Favorite food?
Any hooman food
Favorite thing to chew on?
Ropes
Should dogs wear costumes?
No we’re not in theatre
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I don’t poops or pees inside
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Don’t know any
What do you like to hump the most?
Jennifer Anniston
Sleep with humans?
Yups
Who’s a good dog?
Me
