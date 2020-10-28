FDOTD – Dodge

Name?
Dodge
Hometown?
Lake in the hills
Breed?
Lab retriever
Favorite Activity?
Fetch my tennis ball 🎾
Favorite trick to do?
Anything that gets me a treat!!
Least favorite trick to do?
When my hooman makes me sit before throwing my tennis ball
Most embarrassing moment?
Turning around to fast head first into a wall
Favorite person?
My hooman dad
Favorite food?
Any people food
Favorite thing to chew on?
Ropes
Should dogs wear costumes?
No! This ain’t a circus
Favorite costume?
NO!!
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I’m a good boy
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay out of the kitchen
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Don’t have one
What do you like to hump the most?
I don’t hump anything
Sleep with humans?
Yeps
Who’s a good dog?
I ams!
