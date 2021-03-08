FDOTD – DIESEL

Name?
DIESEL
Hometown?
CRYSTAL LAKE
Breed?
Siberian Husky
Favorite Activity?
Playing in the snow
Favorite trick to do?
Beg for treats
Least favorite trick to do?
Go out side when its over 32 degrees F
Most embarrassing moment?
Getting out of the fence and being “skunked”
Favorite person?
My Dad
Favorite food?
anything dropped on the kitchen floor
Favorite thing to chew on?
The coffee table
Should dogs wear costumes?
NO, I already have a winter coat on, year around
Favorite costume?
dads glasses
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
one step off the deck
Favorite command to ignore?
“Drop it”
Celebrity Dog Crush?
TOGO from Disney +
What do you like to hump the most?
Any dog, male or female
Sleep with humans?
Nope, they share the bed with me
Who’s a good dog?
ME, ME, no wait, ME
Best Dog Movie?
8 Below
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE