FDOTD – Dexter Morgan

Name?
Dexter Morgan
Hometown?
Richmond
Breed?
Alapaha Blue Blood Bulldog
Favorite Activity?
Pooping by the fence whenever neighbor Donna is looking out her window 😂
Favorite trick to do?
Catch
Least favorite trick to do?
Dance
Favorite person?
Mommy
Favorite food?
Anything the humans eat, except fruit.
Favorite thing to chew on?
Just my bones. I’m a good boy.
Should dogs wear costumes?
Of course! But not when friends are over. I have an image to maintain.
Sleep with humans?
Yes, but only for a little while.
Who’s a good dog?
Ummmmm, me. I’m the best boy ever!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Second City Canine Rescue. Rescuing responsibly since 2011. SCCRescue.com
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE