FDOTD – Deuce

Name?
Deuce
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Chocolate lab
Favorite Activity?
Sniffing butts
Favorite trick to do?
High 5
Least favorite trick to do?
Fetch
Most embarrassing moment?
When they took my boys
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Blueberries
Favorite thing to chew on?
Antler
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In front of the shed
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Tucker
What do you like to hump the most?
All and any bitches
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
I is of course duh
Best Dog Movie?
Turner and huch
