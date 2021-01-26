FDOTD – Cuda

Name?
Cuda
Hometown?
Waukegan
Breed?
Shepherd Mix
Favorite Activity?
Sitting on Peoples Lap
Favorite trick to do?
Give High 5s
Least favorite trick to do?
The One That Doesn’t Involve Treats
Most embarrassing moment?
Falling Asleep and Falling Off The Couch
Favorite person?
His Dad
Favorite food?
Anything Someone Will Give Him
Favorite thing to chew on?
Red Ball
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Party Hat (All He Will Wear)
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On The Carpet
Favorite command to ignore?
Stop Humping the Neighbors Husky
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Cardi B
What do you like to hump the most?
The Neighbors Husky
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
CUDA IS A GOOD BOY!
Best Dog Movie?
Bolt
