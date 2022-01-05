FDOTD – Copper

Name?
Copper
Hometown?
Mundelein
Breed?
Coonhound lab mix
Favorite Activity?
Barking
Favorite trick to do?
Sit
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
Falling out of dads truck when getting into it
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
All of the food
Favorite thing to chew on?
Dads hands
Should dogs wear costumes?
Nope!
Favorite costume?
Heck
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Living room
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Coconut rice bear
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing yet
Sleep with humans?
Absolutely! I’ll howl until dad lets me into bed with him
Who’s a good dog?
Me!
Best Dog Movie?
Fox and the hound
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
