FDOTD – Cool hand luke

Name?
Cool hand luke
Hometown?
Franklin
Breed?
Shoorkie
Favorite trick to do?
Pee on the toilet
Least favorite trick to do?
Listening
Most embarrassing moment?
Falling down the stairs
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
McDonald’s
Favorite thing to chew on?
Mom’s socks
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Dad’s pillow
Favorite command to ignore?
Stop pushing me
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing
Sleep with humans?
I let the humans sleep in the bed with me
Who’s a good dog?
Not cool hand luke
Best Dog Movie?
Underdog
