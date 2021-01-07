FDOTD – Connor

Name?
Connor
Hometown?
Waukesha
Breed?
Scottish Terrier
Favorite Activity?
Walking with my hooman brother
Favorite trick to do?
Play Dead
Least favorite trick to do?
Roll Over, just get stuck on my back
Most embarrassing moment?
Picture is worth a thousand words
Favorite person?
Mamma hooman
Favorite food?
Cheese, any cheese
Favorite thing to chew on?
Smartbones Chew bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
No, they make me look fat
Favorite costume?
Orange monster
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Don’t know, me good boy!
Favorite command to ignore?
Stop Barking
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Miss Beasley-G.W. Bush’s dog
What do you like to hump the most?
Can’t say that I do
Sleep with humans?
No, I’m good with my own space.
Who’s a good dog?
I am, that’s what mamma hooman says.
Best Dog Movie?
Secret life of pets
