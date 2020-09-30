FDOTD – Coby

Name?
Coby
Hometown?
Grayslake
Breed?
Basenji mix
Favorite Activity?
Driving my owners crazy
Favorite trick to do?
Roll over only for a treat though
Least favorite trick to do?
Spin in a circle. I just can’t figure that one out
Most embarrassing moment?
Jumping out a window to chase a skunk
Favorite person?
My mom she is nice
Favorite food?
Cheese curds or peanut butter but only when I’m sick I think they have medicine in them?
Favorite thing to chew on?
My toy squirrel it squeaks really loud like I am killing it.
Should dogs wear costumes?
Definitely
Favorite costume?
I don’t have one yet
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the patio next to the grass
Favorite command to ignore?
Go lay down
What do you like to hump the most?
My owners are very happy I haven’t learned that yet.
Sleep with humans?
Yes, and sometimes I kick them out.
Who’s a good dog?
Coby is a good boy
