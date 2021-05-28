FDOTD – Clover

Name?
Clover
Hometown?
Mund
Breed?
Sheltie mix
Favorite Activity?
Going for walks in the park
Favorite trick to do?
Rolling on her back
Least favorite trick to do?
Sitting
Favorite person?
Mom, dad and brother
Favorite food?
All human foods
Favorite thing to chew on?
Beef jerky treats
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Little devil
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
N/A
Favorite command to ignore?
Come into the house
Sleep with humans?
Sometimes
Who’s a good dog?
Clover
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward bound
