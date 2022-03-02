FDOTD – Cinder

Name?
Cinder
Hometown?
Lombard
Breed?
Rottensheppard
Favorite Activity?
Annoy my big sister Hydra
Favorite trick to do?
“touch” when I touch things with my nose
Least favorite trick to do?
Listen to mom and dad when I’m outside playing
Most embarrassing moment?
I’m a puppy! There’s so many since I’m still learning!
Favorite person?
Everyone is my best friend
Favorite food?
Mom makes me home made dog food?
Favorite thing to chew on?
Everything, especially whatever my sister has.
Should dogs wear costumes?
No!
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The kitchen of course!
Favorite command to ignore?
All of them!
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Scooby Doo rocks!
What do you like to hump the most?
I’m 12 weeks, what does this mean?
Sleep with humans?
Crated, I’m too little.
Who’s a good dog?
ME! I’m the bestest!
Best Dog Movie?
Air Bud is cool.