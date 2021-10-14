FDOTD – Chucky B

Name?
Chucky B
Hometown?
Germantown
Breed?
Pug/sheltie mix
Favorite Activity?
sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
spinning in circles before i get my food
Least favorite trick to do?
shut up
Most embarrassing moment?
i used to chew on moms underwear until they made me wear a pair a destroyed
Favorite person?
mom and dad
Favorite food?
Apples
Favorite thing to chew on?
I’m not a chewer
Should dogs wear costumes?
not this dog
Favorite costume?
nope
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I poop in the neighbors yard
Favorite command to ignore?
be quite
Celebrity Dog Crush?
not interested in anyone.. focusing on myself for the time being
What do you like to hump the most?
not much of a humper
Sleep with humans?
every night
Who’s a good dog?
Chucky B
Best Dog Movie?
homeward bound
