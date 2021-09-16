FDOTD – Chloe

Name?
Chloe
Hometown?
Cary, IL
Breed?
Tibetan Spaniel/Pekingese Mix
Favorite Activity?
Playing with her Chuck It ring toy at the park
Favorite trick to do?
Speak
Least favorite trick to do?
Paw
Most embarrassing moment?
Missing the couch when she jumps cause her ass is too big
Favorite food?
Chicken
Favorite thing to chew on?
Socks
Should dogs wear costumes?
Dog’s body dog’s choice
Sleep with humans?
Duh
Who’s a good dog?
Chloe
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward Bound
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE