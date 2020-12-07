FDOTD – Chief

Name?
Chief
Hometown?
Racine
Breed?
Chiweenie
Favorite Activity?
Barking
Favorite trick to do?
High Five
Least favorite trick to do?
Roll over
Most embarrassing moment?
Nipped by mom’s best friend in the butt! 🤦🏻♀️
Favorite person?
My human… Sue
Favorite food?
All food
Favorite thing to chew on?
Rawhide
Should dogs wear costumes?
No!!
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Neighbors yard
Sleep with humans?
Yes!!
Who’s a good dog?
Chief
