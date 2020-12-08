FDOTD – Chester Optimus Prime MkFly
Name?
Chester Optimus Prime MkFly
Hometown?
Vernon hills
Breed?
Shih tzu
Favorite Activity?
Biting my hands
Favorite trick to do?
Find his rubber beef bone
Least favorite trick to do?
“Go on..!” This means bad boy, go in the cage
Most embarrassing moment?
He can’t figure out how to hump his bed pillow thing
Favorite person?
Me. Obviously
Favorite food?
Blueberries
Favorite thing to chew on?
My hands
Should dogs wear costumes?
Only if it doesn’t bother the pooch. Also should be ridiculous looking
Favorite costume?
He’s pretty fond of his sweaters
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Poops in the middle of the sidewalk
Favorite command to ignore?
Calm down
What do you like to hump the most?
He doesn’t know how
Sleep with humans?
With me every night
Who’s a good dog?
Who really knows
