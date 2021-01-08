FDOTD – Charlie

Name?
Charlie
Hometown?
Fox Lake
Breed?
Shiba Inu
Favorite Activity?
Being in bed
Favorite trick to do?
Fingers – stands on his hind legs and reaches up
Least favorite trick to do?
Lie down
Most embarrassing moment?
I like to scream all the time – it embarrasses mom and dad sometimes
Favorite person?
Mom and Dad
Favorite food?
Imported meats – Hungarian Salami specifically
Favorite thing to chew on?
Himalayan cheese chews
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Stitch from Lilo and Stitch
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I’m a good boy – but I poop every time I go for a walk
Favorite command to ignore?
Lie down
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Doge
What do you like to hump the most?
My heated blanket
Sleep with humans?
Always
Who’s a good dog?
Meeeee!
Best Dog Movie?
Air Bud for sure!
