FDOTD – Cha Cha

Name?
Chacha – my nickname
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Mimi schnauzer/ Chihuahua
Favorite Activity?
Running
Favorite trick to do?
Shake Paw
Least favorite trick to do?
Open door
Most embarrassing moment?
None 😎
Favorite person?
Mum
Favorite food?
Veggie soup
Favorite thing to chew on?
Mums shoes
Should dogs wear costumes?
Absolutely
Favorite costume?
Ghostbusters
Sleep with humans?
You betcha
Who’s a good dog?
➡ This guy ⬅
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE