FDOTD – Cass

Name?
Cass
Hometown?
Unknown (adopted)
Breed?
Louisiana catahoula leopard
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Sit
Least favorite trick to do?
Shake
Most embarrassing moment?
Bambi legs in the snow
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Chicken
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
No costume
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Dads room
Favorite command to ignore?
Sit
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing
Sleep with humans?
Yes. All of the bed
Who’s a good dog?
Me
