FDOTD – Camden

Name?
Camden
Hometown?
McHenry
Breed?
Pit bull mix
Favorite Activity?
Cuddling with dad
Favorite trick to do?
Fist bumps
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
Locking myself in my dads car
Favorite person?
Obviously dad
Favorite food?
All my dads food
Favorite thing to chew on?
Dads work boots
Favorite costume?
I love my sweaters!
Sleep with humans?
Every night and I take whole bed too
