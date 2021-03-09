FDOTD – Cam

Name?
Cam
Hometown?
Winthrop Harbor
Breed?
Pitskys. Husky put mix
Favorite Activity?
Running
Favorite trick to do?
Jumping
Least favorite trick to do?
Staying
Most embarrassing moment?
Eating socks
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Pizza
Favorite thing to chew on?
Socks
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
No
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In the house
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay
Sleep with humans?
Every night
Who’s a good dog?
Not me
Best Dog Movie?
Scooby Doo
