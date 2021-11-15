FDOTD – Buttercup

Name?
Buttercup
Hometown?
Des Plaines
Breed?
Golden Retriever
Favorite Activity?
Chasing balls
Favorite trick to do?
paw and shake
Least favorite trick to do?
lay down
Most embarrassing moment?
Playing ball in the house and smacked my faceinto the stove
Favorite person?
My mom and dad but mainly Dad
Favorite food?
chicken nuggets
Favorite thing to chew on?
Mommy’s high heel shoes
Should dogs wear costumes?
yes
Favorite costume?
Rein deer
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The kitchen
Favorite command to ignore?
“Come here”
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Wishbone
What do you like to hump the most?
Pickle Rick large plush toy
Sleep with humans?
yes
Who’s a good dog?
Buttercup
Best Dog Movie?
All dogs go to heaven
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
