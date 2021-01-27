FDOTD – Buster

Name?
Buster
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Mini pinscher
Favorite Activity?
Zoomies
Favorite trick to do?
Spinning
Least favorite trick to do?
Sitting
Most embarrassing moment?
Running away from the whole neighborhood
Favorite person?
Jayla
Favorite food?
Popcorn
Favorite thing to chew on?
Shoes
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
No
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The basement
Favorite command to ignore?
Speak
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Na
What do you like to hump the most?
The couch blankets
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Me
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward bound
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Second City Canine Rescue. Rescuing responsibly since 2011. SCCRescue.com
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE