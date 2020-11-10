FDOTD – Buster

Name?
Buster
Hometown?
Salem
Breed?
Miniature Dachshund
Favorite Activity?
Eating
Favorite trick to do?
Beg/sit pretty
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay. Lol
Most embarrassing moment?
Had to have napkin pulled out of back end.
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Beef jerky
Favorite thing to chew on?
Deer antler
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
Packers shirt or bomber jacket
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the kitchen table legs.
Favorite command to ignore?
Come here!
What do you like to hump the most?
My big stuffed reindeer (Christmas present).
Sleep with humans?
My human sister
Who’s a good dog?
Buster Brown!
