FDOTD – Buster

Name?
Buster
Hometown?
Buffalo Grove
Breed?
Puggle
Favorite Activity?
Beg for food
Favorite trick to do?
Snore real loud
Least favorite trick to do?
Anything that involves getting up
Most embarrassing moment?
When my farts are loud and everyone knows it was me
Favorite person?
Grandma, because she gives me all the treats
Favorite food?
All food
Favorite command to ignore?
I can’t hear anything anyways
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Doug the pug
What do you like to hump the most?
The humping days are behind me
Who’s a good dog?
I may be a grumpy old man, but I’m still a good boy
