FDOTD – Buddy

Name?
Buddy
Hometown?
CAROL STREAM
Breed?
Tibetan mastiff chow mux
Favorite Activity?
Earing
Favorite trick to do?
Patience
Least favorite trick to do?
Patience
Most embarrassing moment?
Falling down the stairs in my eep
Favorite person?
Mommy
Favorite food?
Steak bones
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones duh
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
None
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
What do you like to hump the most?
Male vustors
Sleep with humans?
No on the stairs to protect the whole house
Who’s a good dog?
Buddy
Best Dog Movie?
A dogs pupose
