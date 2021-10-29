      Weather Alert

FDOTD – Buddie Brummer

Oct 29, 2021 @ 8:18am

Name?
Buddie Brummer
Hometown?
Mt. Prospect IL
Breed?
Bichon Frise
Favorite Activity?
Snuggling
Favorite trick to do?
Stalking squirrels
Favorite person?
My mom
Favorite food?
Crunchy O’s
Favorite thing to chew on?
My bone
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Dracula
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In the living room
Favorite command to ignore?
I’m a good boy and always listen.
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Air Bud
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Me
Best Dog Movie?
Air Bud

