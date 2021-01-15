FDOTD – Bruno & Jaxx

Name?
Bruno & Jaxx
Hometown?
Round Lake
Breed?
Bru- Border Collie Jaxx- Lab-Border Collie
Favorite Activity?
Bru -playing Soccer, Frisbee, and zoomies with jaxx. Jaxx-sleeeping
Favorite trick to do?
Bru- High 5 and shake jaxx- shake, speak
Least favorite trick to do?
Bru- sitting Jaxx anything that I need to move for
Most embarrassing moment?
Bru-I tripped my mommy and she broke her nose jaxx- be chased by a bag
Favorite person?
Bru- Dad Jaxx – Mom
Favorite food?
Bru- jaxxs food jaxx- anything my hoomens are eating
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bru- my Deer antler or chew ring Jaxx- bruno
Should dogs wear costumes?
hell no
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Bru- next door jaxx-I am smarter then that…I dont get in trouble
Favorite command to ignore?
Bru- stay Jaxx-come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
none
What do you like to hump the most?
Bru- nothing Jaxx im tol old for that Sh**t
Sleep with humans?
yup
Who’s a good dog?
we are the best
Best Dog Movie?
K-(
