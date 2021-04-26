FDOTD – Brian

Name?
Brian
Hometown?
Muskego
Breed?
Golden Retriever
Favorite Activity?
Pheasant hunting
Favorite trick to do?
Roll over
Least favorite trick to do?
Walk with a leash
Most embarrassing moment?
Retrieved decoys on first duck hunt
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Chicken
Favorite thing to chew on?
My son’s arm
Should dogs wear costumes?
I’m fine with it. Mine has too much pride though
Favorite costume?
N/a
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
It’s the park where he poops more than once and I only have one bag
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Lady
What do you like to hump the most?
My dads dad
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Good boy
Best Dog Movie?
Old Yellar
