FDOTD – Boyd

Name?
Boyd
Hometown?
Wondertucky
Breed?
Black mouth cur mix….or thats what I’m told
Favorite Activity?
Stealing toys from the other dogs and not playing with them
Favorite trick to do?
Ha! Tricks….please
Least favorite trick to do?
All of them
Most embarrassing moment?
Being afraid my own shadow and the solar lights when they come on
Favorite person?
Only my family, I’m scared of everyone else
Favorite food?
Everything the kids drop
Favorite thing to chew on?
Pillow cases and cotton from pillows
Should dogs wear costumes?
Hell no
Favorite costume?
Nothing, they’re terrifying
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the fence and on the logs that my parents planned to burn eventually
Favorite command to ignore?
All of them
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Did the dogs from pitbulls ands paroles count?
What do you like to hump the most?
The air
Sleep with humans?
Yes and they hate it so growl at them
Who’s a good dog?
Is it me?
