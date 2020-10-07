FDOTD – Bowser

Name?
Bowser
Hometown?
Arlington Heights
Breed?
Pug
Favorite Activity?
Eating, sleeping,
Favorite trick to do?
I dont do tricks my humans just bring me treats
Least favorite trick to do?
Act like I’m listing to my human
Most embarrassing moment?
When I poop in the middle to the intersection. A dogs gotta go.
Favorite person?
My daddy ( hes my favorite slave)
Favorite food?
All foods that taste good
Favorite thing to chew on?
My feet, boxs, phones
Should dogs wear costumes?
NO
Favorite costume?
GRRR TO THAT
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The world is my bathroom
Favorite command to ignore?
Bowser come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Minnie from minnie and max the pugs
What do you like to hump the most?
My mommy
Sleep with humans?
Yes,
Who’s a good dog?
Who? Who? Tell me who?
