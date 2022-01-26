FDOTD – Bluto

Name?
Bluto
Hometown?
Twin Lakes,Wi.
Breed?
American Bulldog
Favorite Activity?
Biting feet
Favorite trick to do?
Biting feet
Least favorite trick to do?
Not biting feet
Most embarrassing moment?
Trying to come upstairs but cat wouldn’t let me
Favorite person?
My human papa,Tom
Favorite food?
Cheese
Favorite thing to chew on?
“FEET”!!! aren’t you paying attention?
Should dogs wear costumes?
Maybe
Favorite costume?
Security hoodie
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Gameroomy
Favorite command to ignore?
“Stop biting my feet”
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Too young for that
What do you like to hump the most?
Too young for that
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
BLUTO!
