FDOTD – Blue

Name?
Blue
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Blue sable Shepherd
Favorite Activity?
Frisbee
Favorite trick to do?
Roll over
Least favorite trick to do?
Likes them all
Most embarrassing moment?
Fell off the dock and had to swim back to shore
Favorite person?
Amber, his momma
Favorite food?
Cow tongue
Favorite thing to chew on?
rubber frisbee
Should dogs wear costumes?
If it’s Halloween
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I’m a good boy, I don’t do that
Favorite command to ignore?
Drop
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None
What do you like to hump the most?
I don’t hump
Sleep with humans?
Yes!
Who’s a good dog?
Meeeeeeee
