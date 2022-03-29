FDOTD – Blue

Name?
Blue
Hometown?
Winthrop Harbor
Breed?
Britney spaniel / Dashound
Favorite Activity?
Chasing his shadow
Favorite trick to do?
Sit, Take, Nice
Least favorite trick to do?
Anything else
Most embarrassing moment?
Sh—t in his water bowl
Favorite person?
Grandma
Favorite food?
Pupperoni’s
Favorite thing to chew on?
Dads Sweat pants
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
UPS Man
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Water Bowl
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Dog TV in general
What do you like to hump the most?
Does not hump, balls were dropped that New Years Eve
Sleep with humans?
Just naps with Dad
Who’s a good dog?
Brother Red
Best Dog Movie?
Halloweener
Want Your Pup To Be FDOTD? Click HERE