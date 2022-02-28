FDOTD – Blue

Name?
Blue
Hometown?
Winthrop Harbor
Breed?
Britany Spaniel Daschund
Favorite Activity?
Staring at shadows
Favorite trick to do?
Sit and beg
Least favorite trick to do?
Coming
Most embarrassing moment?
Pooping in waster dish
Favorite person?
No one
Favorite food?
Frosty paws ice cream
Favorite thing to chew on?
His butt
Should dogs wear costumes?
Only on Halloween
Favorite costume?
Cow
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Neighbors yard
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Geico gecko
What do you like to hump the most?
His brother
Sleep with humans?
Sometimes
Who’s a good dog?
Not me
Best Dog Movie?
Halloweiner