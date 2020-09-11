FDOTD – Blaze Hemi Von Guardian
Name?
Blaze Hemi Von Guardian
Hometown?
Lake Villa, Illinois
Breed?
Doberman
Favorite Activity?
Stealing & eating Kleenex
Favorite trick to do?
Climbing everything & anything
Least favorite trick to do?
Sing, we’re working on it
Most embarrassing moment?
Ate large section of new leather couch
Favorite person?
Mommie, Kathy
Favorite food?
Pizza 🍕 & Ice Cream 🍦
Favorite thing to chew on?
Mommies slippers
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes, definitely
Favorite costume?
Raptor or Cowboy riding his back
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Good boy since 7 weeks
Favorite command to ignore?
Come here
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Those Amazing Dobermans & Belgian Malinois
What do you like to hump the most?
Any pillow
Sleep with humans?
Sunday mornings
Who’s a good dog?
George Bailey
