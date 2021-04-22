FDOTD – Blaze Hemi Von Guardian
Name?
Blaze Hemi Von Guardian
Hometown?
Lake Villa
Breed?
Doberman Pincher
Favorite Activity?
Suckling on my own blanket
Favorite trick to do?
Climbing anything no matter how high up
Least favorite trick to do?
Won’t sing
Most embarrassing moment?
Never I’m too bold
Favorite person?
Mommy Kathy
Favorite food?
Pizza crust
Favorite thing to chew on?
Pillows,Slippers and my fav Kleenex used or not
Should dogs wear costumes?
Oh yes ! Look at me
Favorite costume?
Pumpkin 🎃 and Dinosaur 🦖
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the Gas grill on the deck
Favorite command to ignore?
🎤 sing! all the, previous Dobes sang
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Lassie was actually a boy dog
What do you like to hump the most?
I’m in tact need you ask?
Sleep with humans?
No ! snuggle on couch but not in their bed
Who’s a good dog?
Blazey want a cookie?
Best Dog Movie?
Father of the Bride 2 and The Amazing Dobermans and Angel Eyes
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE