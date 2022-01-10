FDOTD – Billie Jean

Name?
Billie Jean
Hometown?
Racine WI
Breed?
Labrabull
Favorite Activity?
Jumping
Favorite trick to do?
Sit
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
When my mom introduced me to my Titi christina i tinkered on myself
Favorite person?
Mommy (latisha)
Favorite food?
Chicken that i steal
Favorite thing to chew on?
Everything
Should dogs wear costumes?
No (My mom says yes )
Favorite costume?
I don’t know i tore it to shreds
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Anywhere in the house
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
N/A
What do you like to hump the most?
I dont
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
My brother Snickerdoodles
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward bound
