FDOTD – Belle

Name?
Belle
Hometown?
Schaumburg
Breed?
Cattle Dog
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Shake
Least favorite trick to do?
Roll over
Most embarrassing moment?
Jumped a little too high and missed the couch
Favorite person?
Her mom
Favorite food?
Steak
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
Nooooooo
Favorite costume?
Robin costume
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
No where, good girl
Favorite command to ignore?
Come here
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Belle
Best Dog Movie?
Air bud
